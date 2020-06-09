Alfred CALL
1943 - 2020
CALL, Alfred L. 76, of South Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020. He was born in Clark County, Ohio, on September 8, 1943, the son of Alfred and Mary Call. He was a graduate of Southeastern High School. He was a lifetime member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church. He received a Meritorious Service award from the 4-H in 2019, was a member of the American Jersey Cattle Association, National Holstein Association, Purebred Dairy Cattle Association, Farm Bureau, 4-H Dairy Committee, Ohio Jersey Breeders Association and Ohio Holstein Association. He owned and operated Call-Del Farm, where he became a partner of the operation at the age of 16. Survivors include his wife, Greta (Feldwisch) of Carroll, Ohio, who Alfred married June 22, 1974; daughter and son-in-law, Angi (J.R.) Kaverman; son and daughter-in-law, Brian (JayeLin) Call; grandchildren, Lydia and Korbin Kaverman, Chase and Cooper Call; brother-in-law, J. Fred (Susan) Feldwisch; and brother, David Call. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Delbert and Leora Call and Max and Lula Thomas. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 5-8 PM, in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Services to honor Alfred will be Thursday, at 10:00 AM, in the Memorial Home, with Pastor Aaron White officiating. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Clark County 4-H Endowment Fund, PO Box 444, Springfield, Ohio 45501 or https://clark.osu.edu/give-now or the Ohio Jr. Holstein Association, PO Box 479, Wooster, OH 44691. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
