|
|
ECTOR, Alfred Benjamin Age 93 departed this life on January 1, 2020 in the presence of his loving children. He was born on March 30, 1926 in Granville GA, to parents Wylie and Ophelia Ector. He went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020. Alfred was educated in Dayton Public Schools and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1944. He received a Doctorate in Christian Education from International Apostolic University of Grace and Truth (IAUGT) 2005. Employed at Wright Patterson Air Force base as a computer programmer he retired after 37 years of distinguished service. Alfred married his beloved high school sweetheart Lillian Yvonne Estelle on May 24, 1947. At the time of Yvonne's passing they were blessed to have been married for 70 years. They were the proud parents of seven children. He was baptized in Jesus' name and received the precious gift of the Holy Ghost in 1948 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic church in Dayton OH. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lillian Yvonne Ector; son Alfred Lee (Fro) Ector and grandsons Quasi, Agyasi and Harry Ector II. Left to cherish precious memories five daughters, Carla (Errol) Haughton, Linda (Robert) Johnson, Grace (Innocent) Zite, Shari (Robert) Patterson and Cynthia Ndiaye; Son, Harry Ector (Karen Waitzman); and 21 grandchildren 40 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Francine Ector, former daughter-in-law Susan Adegboruwa and former son in law Alassane Ndiaye; ad hoc son Timothy Hawkins and family as well as many other beloved spiritual sons and daughters, relatives, friends and his Bethesda Temple Church family. Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bethesda Temple. Visitation at 10:00am with service to follow. Interment Woodland Cemetery. W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020