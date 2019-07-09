|
|
GEHRET, Alfred N. Age 89, formerly of McCartyville, passed away July 6, 2019, at the Hospice of Miami County in Troy, Ohio. He was born December 5, 1929, in Yorkshire, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Anna (Mueller) Gehret. On June 15, 1955, Alfred married Rose (Albers) Gehret who survives. Also surviving are ten of eleven children: Carol & Larry Holmes of Greenville, Nicholas (dec.) & Joyce Gehret of Anna, Martha & Chuck Hoying of Kettering, Lucy & Don Post of Anna, Bill & Lisa Gehret of Anna, Dale Gehret of Anna, Barb & Dean Sollmann of Miamisburg, Sue & Jim Gurski of Cincinnati, John Gehret of Celina, Greg & Erika Gehret of Kettering and Tim & Beth Gehret of Anna; 32 of 36 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville. Friends may call Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 PM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Wednesday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the church gathering room. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Miami County, the Sacred Heart rectory renovation fund or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019