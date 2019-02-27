|
QUARIN, Alfred L. "Fred" Age 89, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away February 24, 2019 at St. Leonard Healthcare Center. Fred is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Angela Quarin. Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years Wilma (Post) Quarin, his sister Nevis (Quarin) Guy, and his children Ann (Mark) Beeson, Kathy Mutter, Carla (Mark) Anderson, Steven (Annette) Quarin, Gregory (Amy) Quarin, Lora (Gary Allen) Wettengel, and Jennifer (Kevin) Porath. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and his extended family and friends. The Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd, Centerville, Ohio 45458 at 11:00 a.m. on February 28, 2019. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the Mass at St. Leonard Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Leonard Greatest Need Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019