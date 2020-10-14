1/1
ALFRED RINGER
1955 - 2020
RINGER, Bishop Alfred Lee Born August 16, 1955, in Rome, GA, peacefully transitioned from this earthly life October 7, 2020. Bishop Ringer was highly respected and endeared by many. "Al" or "Reverend Al", as he was affectionately known, retired from General Motors in Dayton, Ohio after 35 years of exemplary service. As Founder and Pastor of New Destiny Ministries, Assistant Pastor of Faith Temple PCOG and Midwestern Jurisdictional Bishop of Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, Bishop Alfred Ringer was steadfast and faithful. He humbly served his NDM congregation, his father, Bishop Eugene Ringer, and Prelate Bishop Sherman S. Watkins of HGAAA. Bishop Ringer ministered with a bold faithfulness, intense adherence to the word of God and an unrelenting sense of excellence. Bishop was also a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, a vigilant son, an attentive brother and uncle, mentor, counselor, and devoted friend. Bishop Alfred Ringer will be remembered for his strength of character, his life of integrity and his pure love for God's people. His wife, Lady Lenora Ringer, along with their children, Elder Jerell (Alicia) and Elder Jaree Ringer, and grandchildren, Taylor Ann and Ellis Jerell, will be eternally blessed by Bishop Ringer's astounding legacy of Godly servitude, sacrifice and loving leadership. In light of the Nationwide Pandemic, the funeral service will be Private. See below for livestream details. Private Homegoing Celebration 11:00 am Friday, 10/16/2020 Livestream Info: http://www.highergroundaaa.com/live-streaming

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
