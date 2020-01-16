|
UTZ, Jr., Alfred John Age 78, of Kettering, OH passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1941 in Dayton, OH. Al was the son of Alfred Utz, Sr. and Ruth (Hill) Landrum. Al married Sally (Rhoads) Utz on November 21, 1992. He retired from General Motors after 34 years and was an avid golfer. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Visit NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020