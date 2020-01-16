Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
Alfred UTZ Jr.


1941 - 2020
Alfred UTZ Jr. Obituary
UTZ, Jr., Alfred John Age 78, of Kettering, OH passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1941 in Dayton, OH. Al was the son of Alfred Utz, Sr. and Ruth (Hill) Landrum. Al married Sally (Rhoads) Utz on November 21, 1992. He retired from General Motors after 34 years and was an avid golfer. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Visit NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
