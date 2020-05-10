|
|
GRAF, Alfreda Louise Age 88, became an angel of the Lord on May 7, 2020. She was born to Harry and Rose (Witt) Boyle in Ironton, OH in 1931. She graduated from St. Joseph High School and moved to Dayton, OH where she worked for Wright-Patt AFB and met and married the love of her life; Phil Graf. They raised eight children before Phil's passing in 1993. Alfreda also worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and retired in 1995. She was an avid sports fan who followed the U.D. Flyers, Cinci Reds and Cinci Bengals. She, herself, played softball into her early 40's and was a great bowler until shortly before her death. Alfreda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five brothers; three sisters and one grandchild. She is survived by her children, Philip (Pam) Graf Jr. of Gilbert, AZ; Patrick (Peter) Graf of Cleveland, OH; Perry Graf of Dayton, OH; Doug (Kim) Graf of Chandler, AZ; Larry (Laurie) Graf of Kettering, OH; Pamela (Larry) Lathram of Kettering, OH; Mary (Martin) Holtzman of Miamisburg, OH and Monica (Eddie) Smoot of Asher, OK. She is also survived by eighteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren and three very special grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of The Carlyle House and Hospice of Miami Valley for the care they provided mom in the last years of her life-you made her family feel "at ease" knowing she was being well cared for. A visitation will take place from 5-7pm, Monday, May 11, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420. A graveside service will take place at 11am, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers the family would like to honor mom's "always have something on hand in case anyone stops for dinner" attitude and ask that donations be made to The Green Oak/Ascension Food Pantry for The Needy, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420 or St. Vincent DePaul,124 West Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020