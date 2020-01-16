|
|
BOYD, Alice Born November 24, 1921, the 7th of 13 children, passed on Friday, January 10, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Elijah Weatherford, and mother, Evelyn (Richards) Weatherford; husband Floyd Boyd; son, John Boyd; six brothers and four sisters. Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Freda (Boyd) Hand; grandchildren, Michael Marks, Bianca Hand; great grandchildren, Keelin and Alexander Marks, Ja'kye Hoard; sisters, Lorean Irons, Evelyn Taylor; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, January 18, at Wayman A.M.E. Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment 10 am Monday, January 20, at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Xenia, OH. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020