House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wayman A.M.E. Church
3317 Hoover Ave
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wayman A.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Wayman A.M.E. Church
3317 Hoover Ave
Interment
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Cherry Grove Cemetery
Xenia, OH
Alice BOYD


1921 - 2020
Alice BOYD Obituary
BOYD, Alice Born November 24, 1921, the 7th of 13 children, passed on Friday, January 10, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Elijah Weatherford, and mother, Evelyn (Richards) Weatherford; husband Floyd Boyd; son, John Boyd; six brothers and four sisters. Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Freda (Boyd) Hand; grandchildren, Michael Marks, Bianca Hand; great grandchildren, Keelin and Alexander Marks, Ja'kye Hoard; sisters, Lorean Irons, Evelyn Taylor; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, January 18, at Wayman A.M.E. Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment 10 am Monday, January 20, at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Xenia, OH. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
