CARROLL, Alice L. Age 72, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019. Alice was born November 24, 1946 in LaFollette, TN to the late Edna and Kenneth Baird. Alice is survived by her daughter, Jeanette (Steven) McIntosh and son, Michael (Doris) Carroll; grandchildren, Brandy (Matthew) McIntosh-Coates, Jason McIntosh and Tara Carroll, great-grandchildren, Taylor and Nathan Coates, Ruby and Cody Schwab, Javyn Pressel and Rylin Humphreys; former, husband, J.R. Carroll; sisters, Anna Nelson, Sue Sisson, Jewell (Steve) Hanson and Laura Toler Polson; brother, Gary (Betty) Baird; a host of other loved family and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her sisters, Polly Letner and Sherry Baird; brothers, Jimmy Baird, Johnny Baird, Frances Baird and Kenneth Baird, Jr,. A gathering of family and friends for Alice will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A memorial service will occur Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Carroll family.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 8, 2019