CAVALIERI, Alice L.

Age 83, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Bradford Place, while under Hospice Care. She was born in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on January 1, 1937, to Joseph and Lenora (Rogers) Razinha. On June 29, 1957, she married George Cavalieri in St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hamilton. Alice retired from Avon Products, Inc. in 1992, after 23 years of service. Alice's greatest joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed sewing for them. She was an avid Bingo player. She was a member of St. Ann's Church in Hamilton. She is survived by four daughters; Cheryl Cavalieri, Susan (Dave) Alatorre, Pam (Jeff) Oehler and Donna Plogman. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Matt (Michele) Alatorre, Chris Plogman (and fiancée, Kristen Compton,) Megan Plogman, Maria (Matt) Taylor, Michelle (Ryan) Gulley, Mike (Erin) Oehler and Andrew Plogman and nine great-grandchildren: Alivia Bolo, Tyler Alatorre, Carter Plogman, Reagan Taylor, Henry Gulley, Isabel Oehler, Kennedi Taylor, Hailey Gulley and Leo Alatorre. She is also survived by her sisters; Shirley, Mary and Norine. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Cavalieri, infant son, Mark Cavalieri, and her parents, Joseph and Lenora (Rogers) Razinha. Due to COVID, private services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, Hamilton. Livestream to watch services will be posted to the obituary on Brown Dawson Flick's website Saturday morning.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
