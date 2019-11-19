|
|
COLLINS, Alice Louise Age 81, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at Oakwood Village. She was born March 15th, 1938 in Montclair, New Jersey the daughter of Ernest L. West and Cleo P. West-Hill. Alice retired from Mercy Medical Center in 2007 after 40 years of service where she was a unit secretary. She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. She loved gardening and working in her yard. One of Alice's greatest joys was spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Lisa West of Springfield; three sisters: Gloria Tyson, Netta McCormick and Sandy Hill; a sister-in-law, Claudette West; a daughter-in-law, Tracie Collins; a son-in-law, William Stinnett; her grandchildren: Jamal (Maria), Michael, Tywan, Kendra, Anthony, Aaron, Andrew, Andre, Keyshayla and Amari; 8 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, one aunt,one niece, nine nephews and many cousins; special friend, Lester Bell and a host of dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; a daughter, Gina West- Stinnett, a son, Gerald Collins and a brother, Ernest West. A celebration of her life will be on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Brown officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20th from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 19, 2019