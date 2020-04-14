Home

Alice COOPER


1946 - 2020
COOPER, Alice E. 73, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Middletown on December 28, 1946 to parents, the late Virgil and Vada Hackney. Alice had worked as the librarian for Miamisburg Middle School. Alice is survived by her husband, James A. Cooper; sons, James Todd Cooper & Jonathan Gregory (Cori) Cooper; sisters, Sandy Johnson & Debbie Muller; three grandchildren, James Bartlett Cooper, Ethan Cooper & Andrew Cooper; and dear friends of 44 years, Christy & Bob Miracle. The family wishes to extend special thanks to all of Alice's friends at Miamisburg Schools. Due to current regulations, private services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020
