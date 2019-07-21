|
|
CORNELL, Alice Marie Age 84, of Springfield, passed away July 19, 2019 in Allen View Healthcare Center. She was born March 10, 1935 in South Charleston, Ohio, the daughter of Pearl Dorsey and Edna May (Stringfellow) Wilson. Alice lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and friend. She loved crafts, puzzles, fishing, crocheting and watching birds. Alice is survived by four children; Linda Frantz, Russell (Sarah) Cornell, Thomas (Teresa) Cornell and Anna (Edward) Gullett, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, one brother; Cecil (Betty) Wilson, two sisters; Helen Haskins and Shirley Shafer and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Frank E. Cornell whom she married June of 1955, one son; Ricky Cornell, six brothers; Ralph, Bill, Floyd, Russell, Wayne and Raymond and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Tuesday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Gary Joe Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of the services. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery, Medway, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 21, 2019