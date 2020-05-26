|
CRABTREE, Alice Marie 86, of Harmony Township, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born February 18, 1934 in Springfield, the daughter of the late James William and Ethel (Thornburg) Sellman. Alice attended and taught Sunday School at Maiden Lane Church of God for 45 years, after moving to Enon was currently attending West Enon Church of God. She worked at Kiln Shed and later retired from YSI. Alice loved her family deeply and was always caring and willing to help others. She is preceded in death by her son Gary L. Crabtree and eight brothers and sisters. Alice is survived by the love of her life who she married August 30, 1952, enjoying almost 68 year together, Robert "Bob" Crabtree; daughter Debra (David) Current; sons Robert (Doreen) Crabtree and Tim Crabtree; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews. Private services will be held by the family. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2020