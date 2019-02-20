Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alice Dansingburg


1955 - 2019
Alice Dansingburg Obituary
DANSINGBURG, Alice A. 63, of South Vienna, passed away February 15, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 4, 1955 in Boyd County, Kentucky, daughter of Chester and Ida (Prince) Phillips. Alice had retired from Good Shepherd Village following many years employment. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of nearly 30 years, Robert Prater; four children, Tammie (Gary) Kelly, Walt (Lori) Dansingburg, all of Springfield, Allison (Roy) Copeland of S. Vienna, and Robert Dansingburg of Greenup, KY; her mother, Ida Phillips of Greenup, KY; ten grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Jeremy, Kali, Brad, Justin, Johnny, Breanna, Brayden, and Brenden; four great-grandchildren; siblings, John Phillips, Suzie Mitchell, and Lou Smith; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother, Clifford Phillips, and her father. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019
