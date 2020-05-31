DIAZ (Key), Alice 96, of Kettering, Ohio, born June 22, 1923, in Moundsville, WV, died May 27, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was the daughter of Anthony and Mary Key; she married Joseph Diaz on July 5, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1988. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Monica Garber; brothers, Stanley, Chester, Steve, and Edward; sisters, Jenny Yocum, Helen Oakland, and Joanne Key. She is survived by daughters, Teresa (Paul) Martin, of Beavercreek, OH, JoAnn (Jeff) Graber, of Pemberville, OH; brother, Anthony (Barb) of Wheeling, WV; sisters, Marie Lohri of Glendale, WV, and Carol Chambers of Moundsville, WV; sister-in-law, Jovita "Beadie" Lautar of Kettering, OH; grandchildren, Shawn (Brian) Axe, of Raleigh, NC, Matt (Mandy) St. Clair, of Chagrin Falls, OH, Alicia Martin (Nick) Tyszka, of Hinsdale, IL, Kara (Andy) Lockhart, of Beavercreek, OH, and P.J. (Lauren Hammond) Martin, of Chicago, IL; step-grandchildren, Lyndsay (Kevin) Gormish, of Pemberville, OH, and Brent (Heidi) Graber of Galloway, OH; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Paige Axe, Katrina and Carter St. Clair, Emma and Jack Tyszka, Madison Lockhart, and Summer Martin; and several nieces and nephews. A charter member of Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering, a funeral mass will be held there on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11:00AM with interment at Woodland Mausoleum following the service. Visitation will be at the church thirty minutes before mass begins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ascension Church, or the charity of the donor's choice. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.