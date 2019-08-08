|
FALLS, Alice Louise Whisenhunt Age 90, of Fairborn, OH, passed away on July 31, 2019. She is survived by her four children and their spouses Andrew and Sandra Falls of Houston, TX; Michael and Leigh Ann Falls of Highlands Ranch, CO; Cynthia and Mark Hammond of Glendale, AZ; and Anne and Paul Cruser of Fairborn, OH as well as by 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Major General Harry Falls, Jr., her parents, Walter Murray Whisenhunt and Ethel Charlotte Roberts Whisenhunt, her seven siblings, and one grandson. Born in Swannanoa, NC, Alice grew up on the North Carolina State Test Farm in Swannanoa and, later, in Waynesville, NC. After graduating from Waynesville Township High School in 1947, Alice worked as a secretary before marrying Harry, a US Air Force fighter pilot, in 1954. Every one to three years over the next three decades, Alice moved with Harry's changes of stations around the country and Europe. On three extended occasions, Alice held the family together by herself while Harry was away from home serving on dangerous missions. Harry and Alice retired first in Clyde, NC, then in Austin, TX, and lastly in Fairborn, OH. Alice's faith in Jesus Christ was the hallmark of her life. She was kind-hearted and giving, as exemplified by her devotion to praying for and serving others. For many years, she was a leader in her church's women's ministry, visited shut-ins regularly, and volunteered in the Meals on Wheels program. Through the life she lived, Alice passed her faith in Christ on to those she so faithfully ministered to. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Dayton National Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019