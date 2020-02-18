|
FULCOMER (Stutzman), Alice M. Age 94 of Bellbrook passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born April 23, 1925 in Latrobe, PA daughter of late parents Charles F. and Margaret E. (Arnett) Hauer. Preceded in death by brothers, William C. and Carl Hauer; sisters, Rosalie, Helen, Margaret Peggy and Ruth Snyder; and son Terry J. Fulcomer. Also preceded by husband William M. Fulcomer Sr. and 2nd husband Robert C. Stutzman Jr. Graduate of Latrobe High School in 1943. Alice worked in the medical field for 39 years at Grandview Medical Center, family practices for Dr. Donald L. Turner and Dr. Ronald E. Wolf, and Osteopathic Surgeon Aivars Vitola. Alice was medical secretary for Osteopathic Medical Association and volunteered for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Gulf of Crystal River, Florida. She is survived sons, William M. (Lisa) Fulcomer and Barry R. (Teresa) Fulcomer; daughter Roi Ann Davis; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; friends, Gail Prodiniski and daughter Virginia; and numerous other nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Services will be 11am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
