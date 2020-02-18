Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Royal Oak Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice FULCOMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice FULCOMER


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice FULCOMER Obituary
FULCOMER (Stutzman), Alice M. Age 94 of Bellbrook passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born April 23, 1925 in Latrobe, PA daughter of late parents Charles F. and Margaret E. (Arnett) Hauer. Preceded in death by brothers, William C. and Carl Hauer; sisters, Rosalie, Helen, Margaret Peggy and Ruth Snyder; and son Terry J. Fulcomer. Also preceded by husband William M. Fulcomer Sr. and 2nd husband Robert C. Stutzman Jr. Graduate of Latrobe High School in 1943. Alice worked in the medical field for 39 years at Grandview Medical Center, family practices for Dr. Donald L. Turner and Dr. Ronald E. Wolf, and Osteopathic Surgeon Aivars Vitola. Alice was medical secretary for Osteopathic Medical Association and volunteered for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Gulf of Crystal River, Florida. She is survived sons, William M. (Lisa) Fulcomer and Barry R. (Teresa) Fulcomer; daughter Roi Ann Davis; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; friends, Gail Prodiniski and daughter Virginia; and numerous other nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Services will be 11am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -