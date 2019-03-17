Services Sunrise Funeral Home & Crematory 8167 E Hwy 69 Prescott Valley , AZ 86314 (928) 772-7475 Resources More Obituaries for Alice GALLAHER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice GALLAHER

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers GALLAHER, Alice A. Was born in Carlisle, KY on September 16, 1929 to Lena and Wm. "Mack" Anderson, Alice passed peacefully in her recliner after dinner on March 7, 2019, in Prescot, AZ. The family moved to Ohio in 1938. Alice graduated Wilber Wright High School in Dayton in 1947 and developed life-long friends. In 1950 after secretarial school she began working at Remington Rand. Alice met the love of her life, William "Bill" Gallaher, on a blind date. They were married a few months tater on October 26, 1951 and they moved to Southern California a few months later. Their first daughter, Jennifer, was born in August 1952 in Whittier, CA. Bill later graduated UCLA in June 1957, after the May birth of second daughter, Judith. The Gallaher family moved to Orange County (Anaheim) in 1963 and later moved to San Clemente in 1972. During this time, Alice was a Girl Scout leader for a number of years and was involved in the local Methodist Church and began attending Cypress College. The family spent many years camping and later backpacking through the Sierras. They also shared a deep love and appreciation of nature and wildlife, especially the mountains, forests and for Alice, geology. Alice continued her love of music throughout her life, up until her passing. After moving to San Clemente, Alice completed a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work in 1975 and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Social Work from San Diego State University in 1976. She worked as a Marriage and Family counselor until 1984 when Bill's work (McDonnell Douglas, Long Beach) took them to Tokyo, Japan for six months. While there, Alice and Bill climbed Mt. Fuji! In February 1989 Alice and Bill retired to Prescott, AZ where Alice volunteered at Sharlot Hall Museum, with the Chamber of Commerce and, did counseling through the local Planned Parenthood office. She and Bill hiked, enjoyed Lynx Lakes, concerts at Yavapai College and spending time with dear friends. Alice and Bill enjoyed years of traveling to Europe, New Zealand (climbed the Milford Track), Morocco, a 3-month drive through Alaska with their trailer, following the steps of Louis and Clark, various National Parks and numerous places throughout the U.S. In February 2013 Alice and Bill moved into Granite Gate in Prescott where they had a spectacular view of the red rocks and boulders. Alice was predeceased In death by her loving husband Bill in 2015, her parents Lena and William Anderson, brother-in-law Jack Gallaher, sister-in-law Ann Gallaher and, mother-in-law Katherine Gallaher. The Kentucky girl was an adventurous wife and mother who made a loving home and taught wonderful life lessons to her daughters, extended family members and all who were blessed to know her. Alice is survived by grateful daughters Jennifer and Judith, brother and sister-in-law George "Bill" and Marge Anderson, son-in-law Zeke, both Anderson and Gallaher nieces and nephews and cousins, "adopted" daughter Jane Porphir, Goddaughter Erin Work and a wonderful, huge extended family world-wide. A Celebration of Alice's life will take place at a later date in California, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's name to Sharlot Hall Museum, the Sierra Club or the Prescott Library. The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Caregivers and Staff at Granite Gate Senior Living, Ann Akamine and Naomi Baker (private caregivers) and, Kindred Hospice. Sunrise Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries