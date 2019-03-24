|
GUEST, Alice M. Age 75 of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at . Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., THURSDAY, March 28, 2019 at MT. OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 502 Pontiac Ave., with Pastor Carlton Williams, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019