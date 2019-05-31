HUFF, Alice J. Age 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Beavercreek, OH. Alice was born on January 16, 1927 in Jacksonville, FL. Alice was a much loved mother, grandmother and wife of 62 years to her late husband, Hancel Clay Huff. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Alice was a devoted Christian and long-time member of Ridgeville Community Church. She enjoyed her church seniors group and the ladies Bible study and listening to Country and Southern Gospel music. In 1985 Alice retired from Centerville City Schools. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, John and Gary Huff and grandsons, Steve and Ron Huff. Alice is survived by her daughter, Diane (John) Roberts; grandchildren, David (Kathy) Huff, Clay Huff, Katie (Adam) Bartels, Allison and Emily Roberts; 5 great-grandchildren, Cory, Daniel (Megan), Nathan (Holli), Zachary (Danielle), Brittany (John Leonard); and great-great-grandchildren, Ellie and Hudson. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville 45459. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to The Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 1141, Dayton, OH 45401-1141. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary