JACKSE, Alice Alice Mary (King) Jackse was granted her angel wings on May 24th in Scottsdale AZ. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched throughout her memorable life. Alice was born in Danville, IL on December 18, 1934. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Edward Jackse who passed away in 2006. They were married for 49 long and beautiful years. She is survived by sons John Jackse of Plano, Texas and Thomas Jackse of Scottsdale, AZ, Daugther-In-Law's Juliann Jackse and Tina Jackse. Alice will be missed by her loving Grandchildren Paul, Ryan, Katey, Holli, Drew, and Samantha Jackse. A memorial service will be held in August at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in her memory in Goodyear, AZ in August, the month they were married in 1957.
Published in Dayton Daily News from June 9 to June 16, 2019