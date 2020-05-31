JOHNSON (Peters), Alice Of Phillipsburg, Ohio passed away at the age of 72, on May 25, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1947, in Charleston, West Virginia. She worked as a home health aide for many years and was most proud of her time with Hospice of Dayton. Alice was preceded in death by her parents: William and Edna (Grigelis) Peters and siblings; Arthur L. Peters, Sr. and Anna L. Bledsoe. She is survived by her husband of 54 years: Gilbert L. Johnson, daughters; Cynthia (Michael) Cooper of Cincinnati and Melinda Weaver of Noblesville, Indiana, and grandchildren: Natalie Cooper, Allison Cooper, Kayla Weaver, Marlena Cooper, and Kyle Weaver, siblings; Melissa Wilson, Charles Peters, Roy Peters (Jonakaye), and Michelle Browning, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines. A Public Visitation will be held at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd in Englewood, Ohio 45322) Saturday, June 6 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Private Memorial Service at the discretion of the family. Alice's inurnment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Alice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.