88, was born in Bellefontaine, OH to the late Percy Leon & Priscilla May Rockhold. Upon graduation from high school, she headed to Dayton for a job at WPAFB. She met and married the late Prince Davis, Jr. This 60-year union resulted in the birth of five children. Alice also owned a daycare business for over 50 years, and served as a "second mother" to hundreds of children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister & friend. On March 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness, Alice transitioned from this life to her heavenly home. Also preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa, brother Melvin, and three sisters, Edith, Leola & Minnietta. Survived by her sister Henrietta Crump, Columbus, OH; son Stephen Davis, Sacramento; daughters Sharon Howard, Dayton, Carmen Irvin (David), Houston, Lisa Cox (Cleveland), Liberty Township; five grandchildren, Dale Fair II, David Irvin II, DeLayna Bure, Jarrett Cox and Jamison Cox; two great grandchildren, Janaya & Kendall Bure; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends. Service 11:15A.M., Monday, March 25, 2019 at McKinley UMC, 196 Hawthorne Ave; visitation 10am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019