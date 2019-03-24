Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
McKinley UMC
196 Hawthorne Ave
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:15 AM
McKinley UMC
196 Hawthorne Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Juanita Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Juanita Davis Obituary
88, was born in Bellefontaine, OH to the late Percy Leon & Priscilla May Rockhold. Upon graduation from high school, she headed to Dayton for a job at WPAFB. She met and married the late Prince Davis, Jr. This 60-year union resulted in the birth of five children. Alice also owned a daycare business for over 50 years, and served as a "second mother" to hundreds of children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister & friend. On March 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness, Alice transitioned from this life to her heavenly home. Also preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa, brother Melvin, and three sisters, Edith, Leola & Minnietta. Survived by her sister Henrietta Crump, Columbus, OH; son Stephen Davis, Sacramento; daughters Sharon Howard, Dayton, Carmen Irvin (David), Houston, Lisa Cox (Cleveland), Liberty Township; five grandchildren, Dale Fair II, David Irvin II, DeLayna Bure, Jarrett Cox and Jamison Cox; two great grandchildren, Janaya & Kendall Bure; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends. Service 11:15A.M., Monday, March 25, 2019 at McKinley UMC, 196 Hawthorne Ave; visitation 10am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now