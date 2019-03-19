|
|
KANEY, Alice M. Age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living of Huber Heights. Alice was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and was active in the Willow Creek community. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Daniel Kaney Sr, parents, & 6 siblings. Alice is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Debbie & Jim Penikas of Butler Township, Susan & Michael Breslin of Huber Heights; sons & daughters-in-law, Jack Jr. & Cindy Kaney of Huber Heights, Kevin & Melanie Kaney of Tipp City; grandchildren, Shannon Lawson, Heather Petro, Eric Kaney, Holly Parker, Jon Kaney, Adam Kaney, Nikki Penikas, Kevin Kaney Jr, Jim Penikas, Katie Kaney, Daniel Breslin, Andrew Kaney, Ryan Breslin, and Kyleigh Breslin; 15 great grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Tony Cutcher celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley in Alice's memory. The family wishes to thank everyone at Danbury Senior Living of Huber Heights for the care they provided to Alice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019