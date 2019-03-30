|
KENNEDY (Weingartner), Alice M. Age 84, of Cincinnati passed away, March 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Milton D. Kennedy; son, Patrick Kennedy; brother-in-law, Robert Starr; and parents, |Richard and Frances Weingartner. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Starr; brother, David Weingartner (Joanne); five children, Ann Kordenbrock (Michael), Dale Kennedy, Laura Hamberg (Steve), Sharon Kennedy, Tim Kennedy; and five grandchildren, Amie Miller (Michael), Matthew Kordenbrock (Elizabeth), Natalie Clines, Alyse Pasternak (Andrew), Sophia Hamberg; and great-grandchildren Avery Langworthy, Elle Kordenbrock, and Ron Miller. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield 45014. On Monday, April 1, 2019 visitation at 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati 45240. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to Little Sisters of the Poor. Condolences may be offered to the family www.avancefuneralhome.com
