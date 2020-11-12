1/1
ALICE KISSICK
1939 - 2020
KISSICK, Alice Sue

Alice Sue Kissick, age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Alice was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 6, 1939 to the late David and Agnes (Judd) Lyttle. Alice loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, reading her Bible, and praying for her family and

the unsaved. She enjoyed watching movies, traveling, camping and spending time with her family. Her home church was Twinbrook Hills Baptist Church until she was unable to attend. Alice is survived by her loving husband, Lee Kissick; her daughters, Lisa Hamblin, Mary (Sam) Lewis, and Cynthia Martin; her sons, Gerald (Tiata) Kissick and Lee Kissick, Jr.; her grandchildren, Ellecia Kissick, Abby Hamblin, Tyler Eaton, Taylor Kissick, Kaitlyn Kissick and Jhenae Martin; great-grandchildren, Jack Jeffries III, Ava Barrett and Rowan Marshall as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends. Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Kissick; her sisters, Ellen Lewis, Hilda House, Virginia Heet, Hazel Tesmer, Faye Sergent, Dorothy Schmidt and Evelyn Miracle; her brother, David Lyttle. Visitation will be at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Joel Greer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
