ALICE MCFARLAND

McFARLAND, Alice Faye Age 73, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Garden Manor. She was born August 5, 1946, in Middletown, OH, to Bill and Pauline (Honaker) Brewer. She was a Homemaker. Alice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald K. McFarland; sons, Ronald S. McFarland and Rick K. McFarland; brother, Delmas Brewer; sisters, Patty Hymer, Teresa Leight, Pam Hampton; 4 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com