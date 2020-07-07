1/1
ALICE MCFARLAND
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McFARLAND, Alice Faye Age 73, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Garden Manor. She was born August 5, 1946, in Middletown, OH, to Bill and Pauline (Honaker) Brewer. She was a Homemaker. Alice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald K. McFarland; sons, Ronald S. McFarland and Rick K. McFarland; brother, Delmas Brewer; sisters, Patty Hymer, Teresa Leight, Pam Hampton; 4 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved