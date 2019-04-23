|
MILLER, Alice Mae Passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Harold) Richardson, her grandchildren, Karen (Tim) Schwab, Amy (Jeff) Pugh, Lora Richardson, Annette Herron, Brian (Camilla) Herron, Jessica (Mike) Andressen, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Miller, by her parents, Fred and Margaret Kramer, and her daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Zimmerman. A visitation will take place at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford Ohio 45056 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00 PM. Interment at the Oxford Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 or to Bella Care Hospice, 4340 Glendale-Milford Road, Suite 160 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2019