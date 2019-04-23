Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice MILLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Alice Mae Passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Harold) Richardson, her grandchildren, Karen (Tim) Schwab, Amy (Jeff) Pugh, Lora Richardson, Annette Herron, Brian (Camilla) Herron, Jessica (Mike) Andressen, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Miller, by her parents, Fred and Margaret Kramer, and her daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Zimmerman. A visitation will take place at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford Ohio 45056 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00 PM. Interment at the Oxford Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 or to Bella Care Hospice, 4340 Glendale-Milford Road, Suite 160 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now