|
|
MILLER, Alice Elaine 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born April 5, 1933 in Finley, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Charlie W. and Mary Ann (Hicks) Bradley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn R. in 2007; sisters, Ellen Rompf and Pearly Faye Comp; and brother, Julius Ray Bradley. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte and son-in-law, John "Jack" L. Longo; 2 grandchildren, John (Sarah) Longo II and Keisha Longo; and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10a.m.-11a.m. with service beginning at 11a.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the , Pathways at the Masonic Home, 2655 West National Rd. Springfield, OH 45504 or Research, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 13, 2019