Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of God M.P.G. of T. Convention Center
313 W. High Street
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of God M.P.G. of T. Convention Center
313 W. High Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice MILLER


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Alice K. Was born on February 6, 1947 in Chillicothe, Ohio and went home to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019. Sis. Kay (as she was fondly known) was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Miller Sr.; parents, Theodore Gibson and Mary (Gibson) Johnson; siblings, Arthur (Sonny) Thompson, Gloria Jean (Suthers) Thompson, Mini Thompson and grandson, Tyson Miller. She leaves to celebrate her life her children, Chris (Tanya) Miller, Stacey Miller (Stephanie Rhodes), Ronald Jr. (Semi) Miller, Michelle (Jayson) Thompson, Michael (Johnnie) Miller; eight grandchildren, Lashay, Noah, Houston, Josiah, Jayla, Faith, Micah and Jayson Jr; siblings, Margie (Frank) Tuck, Loretta (Larry) Portis, William "Uncle Duckie" Thompson; special brother, Nathaniel Mitchell; best friend and partner in ministry, Pastor Dr. Hattie Millender and a host of family and friends. Visitation is Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the The Church of God M.P.G. of T. Convention Center, 313 W. High Street. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now