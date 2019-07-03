|
|
MILLER, Alice K. Was born on February 6, 1947 in Chillicothe, Ohio and went home to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019. Sis. Kay (as she was fondly known) was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Miller Sr.; parents, Theodore Gibson and Mary (Gibson) Johnson; siblings, Arthur (Sonny) Thompson, Gloria Jean (Suthers) Thompson, Mini Thompson and grandson, Tyson Miller. She leaves to celebrate her life her children, Chris (Tanya) Miller, Stacey Miller (Stephanie Rhodes), Ronald Jr. (Semi) Miller, Michelle (Jayson) Thompson, Michael (Johnnie) Miller; eight grandchildren, Lashay, Noah, Houston, Josiah, Jayla, Faith, Micah and Jayson Jr; siblings, Margie (Frank) Tuck, Loretta (Larry) Portis, William "Uncle Duckie" Thompson; special brother, Nathaniel Mitchell; best friend and partner in ministry, Pastor Dr. Hattie Millender and a host of family and friends. Visitation is Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the The Church of God M.P.G. of T. Convention Center, 313 W. High Street. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 3, 2019