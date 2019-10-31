|
MONTGOMERY (Carter), Alice Roberta Age 99, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born January 4, 1920 in Wilberforce, OH to Theodore C. and Abbie A. Carter, and a resident of Dayton since 1927. She was a member of Wayman A.M.E. Church for 92 years. Alice married Bert Montgomery in 1940 and had two children. She retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 31 years. Preceded in death by son, Bert A. Montgomery; sister, Abbie Mildred Simmons; brothers, J. Bernard (Pauline) and Theodore Carter. Alice is survived by daughter, Joyce (Musquit) Saboor; grandchildren, Robyn (Darryl) Presley, Victor (Meghan) Harris, Alicia and Bert Montgomery; 9 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:30 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1:30 pm. Family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019