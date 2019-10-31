Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Alice MONTGOMERY


1920 - 2019
Alice MONTGOMERY Obituary
MONTGOMERY (Carter), Alice Roberta Age 99, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born January 4, 1920 in Wilberforce, OH to Theodore C. and Abbie A. Carter, and a resident of Dayton since 1927. She was a member of Wayman A.M.E. Church for 92 years. Alice married Bert Montgomery in 1940 and had two children. She retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 31 years. Preceded in death by son, Bert A. Montgomery; sister, Abbie Mildred Simmons; brothers, J. Bernard (Pauline) and Theodore Carter. Alice is survived by daughter, Joyce (Musquit) Saboor; grandchildren, Robyn (Darryl) Presley, Victor (Meghan) Harris, Alicia and Bert Montgomery; 9 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:30 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1:30 pm. Family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019
