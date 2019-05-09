Home

REMNANT, Alice I. Age 98, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Alice was born on January 28, 1921 in New York City, NY to the late John & Alice Remnant. Alice proudly served in the U.S. Women's Army Auxiliary Corps during WWII. She worked as a dietician at the Dayton Veterans Association for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Janet, and George. Alice is survived by her nieces and nephews, Don (Gladys) Remnant, Dorothy "Dot" (Dan) Shikenjanski, David (Jodie) Remnant, Dianne (Dallas) Zizert, James (Betsy) Remnant, and Pam (Pete) Rauch; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 1-2pm at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2pm with military honors. Alice will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Donations may be made in Alice's memory to the Ohio's or Women's Army Corps (WAC) Veteran's Association (Brenda Eddington, PO Box 5577, Ft. McClellan, AL 36205). To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019
