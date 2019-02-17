|
RIZZO (nee Cowen), Alice Marie Age 91, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10-12pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering 45429, with a Funeral Service to follow at 12pm. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's for the phenomenal care that they provided Alice. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019