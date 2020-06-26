RUDY, Alice Marie Age 82, of Moraine, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hospice of Blue Ash. She was born September 11, 1937, in Beavercreek, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Olga (Hansen) Boos. Alice graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1955. She was a member of Faith Community and Christ United Methodist. She was very family oriented and an avid volunteer at several area hospitals. Alice was a loving mother, grandmother and great - grandmother who will be dearly missed. Alice is survived by her children, Bev (Gary) Shaw, Jim (Doe) Rudy & Mark (Amy) Rudy. Alice had 10 grandchildren who were her pride and joy, David (Carolyn) Shaw, Angela (Kenneth) Wilson, Dennis (Melissa) Shaw, Jennifer Shaw, Matthew (Jen) Rudy, Jon (Joy) Rudy, Megan (Scott) Newton, Kristin, Zach & Alex Rudy; along with 9 great-grandchildren, Xavier, Henry and Dane Rudy, Kaleb, Alivia and Karley Wilson, Colten and Sloane Shaw & Quinn Newton; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Boos & Nettie Boos, and many other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grayson Rudy; her parents; siblings, Albert, Edwin & William Boos, and great-grandson, Christopher Shaw. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Blue Ash at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate. Visitation will be June 29, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral service will follow at noon. Burial will be at Mount Zion Shoup Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.