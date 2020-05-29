SCHALLIP, Alice Roberta Age 91, of Hamilton, passed away after a two week stay at The Woodlands of Hamilton on Monday, May 25, 2020. Alice was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 28, 1928, the youngest of six daughters of Joseph and Roberta Casey Stecher. She enjoyed her early years on a farm near Reily, then moved with her family to Hamilton. She was a 1946 graduate of Notre Dame High School. Gifted with a love of music, humor and fun, she married Robert Schallip, Sr. on June 6, 1949 and together they enjoyed 65 years of marriage. They were blessed with five wonderful children; Robert (Mary) Schallip, Jr., Peggy Schallip, Jean (John) Snyder, Joan (Blain) Bowling and Mark (Jackie) Schallip. Alice was an accomplished bus driver for the family business, Schallip's, Inc., driving 20 years in the New Miami School District. She was an enthusiastic Viking Booster for the newly built New Miami High School in the 1960's and a valued member of the Izaak Walton League of America for many years. Proud of her Irish and German heritages, she held legendary St. Patrick's Day and Oktoberfest parties. Alice loved to travel with her husband and spent many summers at their property in Michigan and winters in Florida. She enjoyed many international trips as well, visiting 24 countries on 4 continents including a family trip on Loch Ness at age 89. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, an infant daughter (Peggy) and five sisters; Helen Gurr, Florence Hester, Marianne Cameron, Rita Herman and Dorothy Stecher. She is survived by her four children and nine grandchildren Kyle (Jen) Snyder, Casey (Maribel) Snyder, Katie (Casey) Wells, Michele Schallip, Stephanie (Mike) Pins, Robert (Megan) Schallip, III, Ry (Hannah) Bowling, Ben Schallip and Beth Schallip. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren Morgan Snyder, Jake Snyder, Andy Snyder, Brady Wells, Mason Wells, Allie Wells, Kade Bowling, Brandt Bowling, Pierson Schallip, Emary Schallip, Jeffrey Moran and Kelsey Harris. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Alice's wonderful life will be held at a later date and as she always optimistically reminded everyone, we will "Look for the Green Flash." Thank you to the compassionate staff at The Woodlands and DayCity Hospice. Memorial contributions can be made to the Izaak Walton League of American Seven Mile Chapter. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2020.