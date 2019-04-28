SIMS, Alice Marie "Peggy" Died peacefully in Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of April 24, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio at the age of 80. Alice is survived by husband Walter Sims; son Sidney Sims; sister Elouise Sims; nieces, nephews of Dayton, Ohio and numerous extended family and friends, including Judy Scandrick. She is preceded in death by son Craig Sims, niece Cynthia Sims, father A.B. Sims and mother Lela Mae Sims. Peggy was born on April 25, 1938 in Newnan, Georgia. She came to Dayton at the age of 3 years old. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio and later married Walter Sims Jr. in 1961. She retired from 5/3 Bank in 2000 after a long career in the workforce. Alice enjoyed bowling, vacationing, retirement and gatherings with family/friends. Overall, she enjoyed life and all it had to offer. A service is scheduled for 11AM, Tuesday April 30, 2019 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. A visitation will be held 10-11AM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alice's life. Interment will take place at West Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank all caregivers, hospital staff and others for their efforts and dedication in the support of Alice. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary