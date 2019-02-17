STAGGS, Alice Mae Was born at Mercy in Hamilton on July 28, 1942 to Elva Mae {Walton} and James O'Shea. She died on Friday, February 15, 2019 at . Alice married James Staggs in 1961. She leaves behind two sons; Anthony (Lora) and Michael (Dana); four grandchildren Christopher (Madison), Zachary, Emily, and Samantha. Family was the joy of her life and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Alice graduated from Miami's Nursing program with a BSN. She retired from Veterans Affairs in 2011 as the National President of the RN union and worked to support the veterans she served, and those who cared for them. Alice was preceded in death by an infant daughter Linda, daughter in law Mary Staggs, and her parents. She leaves behind sisters Marie Arnold, Barbara (Edward) Wills, Deborah O'Shea, and brother James (Connie) O'Shea. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Mike Allen officiating. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary