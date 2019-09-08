|
TEEVAN, Alice Marilyn Russell Age 83, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born in Norwood, Ohio on July 16, 1936 to the late Maynard Goebel and Stella Mae Russell (nee Loeser). She was preceded in death by her siblings, William and Douglas; and cats J.P. and Cougar. Alice is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, John Patrick Teevan Sr.; children, Linda (John) Buchanan, John (Barbara) Teevan, Jr., and Lee Rose Teevan; sister, Mary Jeanenne; dear friend and sister-in-law, Theresa Russell, grandchildren, Kristina (Jack) Brooks, John Derek (Tessa) Teevan, Kathleen Buchanan, Stella Buchanan, Fiona Teevan-Kamhawi, and Saoirse Teevan-Kamhawi; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Cami, and Caleb Brooks; dog, Sophie; and cat, Patches and a host of other family members and friends. Alice and John married on May 17, 1958 and lived on a dairy farm in Blanchester, Ohio for seven years. The family moved to Norwood and later to Lebanon, Ohio, where they lived for 19 years. Since 1987, Alice and John lived in Beavercreek. Alice worked at Wright-Patt Credit Union and was active in the community by donating over 18 gallons of blood and by volunteering at the Immaculate Conception Church. Always an adventurer, Alice and John traveled through Ireland several times and backpacked through Austria and Germany. Alice and John were avid genealogists and gleaned all they could about their family trees from moss-covered tombstones in Ireland and the microfiche slides in public libraries. Alice was much loved by her friends and family. She will always be remembered for the unfailing generosity and kindness toward others and her inimitable cinnamon coffee cakes. We Love you and miss you tremendously. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:15 am - 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45420 followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am. Alice will be laid to rest at Vera Cruz Cemetery, 2824 US Highway 50, Fayettville, Ohio 45118. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019