VAN FOSSEN (Collins), Alice Vivian Was reunited with her Loving Husband Leslie (Smokey) Van Fossen March 6, 2019. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie, March 18, 2009. They were married 74 years and 4 months. In 2004 they were honored as King and Queen at the Clark County Fair, Kiwanis Club's Golden Wedding Party. Alice was born on September 18, 1917 in Lancaster, Ohio the daughter of Eugene and Clara (Alford) Collins, the second oldest of ten children. Alice was a farmer's wife, homemaker, and mother to three daughters, Joan Massie of Oakwood Georgia, Jean (Harold) Stout and Alyce (Paul) Mason, both of Springfield; grandmother to 17 grandchildren, 33 great and 15 great great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters; grandchildren; sister Jane Peer; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Lou Collins and Wanda Collins. Alice was a member of New Beginnings Church; Advisor for a 4-H Sewing Club; member of the Daughters Of America and Madonna Of the Trails Grandmother's Club. She played the Wash Tub in 4 Hillbilly Bands. She loved to sew, bake pies and cakes. She was a Winner, winning many Blue Ribbons at the Clark County and Ohio State Fairs. She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 sisters; 3 brothers; great granddaughters, Kayla Marie Cook and Leslie Ann Milam; sons-in- law Bob Massie and Bill Dunlap. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 7 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Her body will be taken to Sheridan Funeral Home in Lancaster, OH for visitation Monday 5 7 PM. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 PM. in Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Smeltzer officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send Memorial Donations to: New Beginning Church, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary