ZAVALA, Alicia Michelle On Thursday, March 14, 2019 our precious angel Alicia Zavala, age 28, went home to be with the Lord. She passed away unexpectedly at her home. She was born on April 6, 1990, Hamilton, Ohio to Dagoberto and Sherri Zavala. Alicia had a free spirit and was loved by everyone. She was kind, intelligent and gifted in Art and Music. She loved fishing, camping, traveling and especially Halloween. Her favorite place to visit was Gatlinburg. She is survived by her parents Dago and Sherri, her special brothers Vander Fields Jr. and Steven (Kristi) Fields; uncle Rex (Jenny) Fletcher; aunts Janna Campbell, Leticia Zavala, Ana Maria (Adrian) Saldana, Veronica Zavala, Beatriz Zavala; grandmother Francisca Zavala; companion Nick Williams; 4 great aunts and numerous cousins and friends. Proceeded in death by her loving grandparents Rex and Sandy Fletcher, Barbara Gibson and Teodalo Zavala and uncle Vincent Babb. Alicia had a beautiful soul and will live in our hearts forever until we meet again. Celebration of Life will be held Friday March 22, 2019 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH with a service to follow at 2:00pm. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2019