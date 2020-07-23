GIBBS, Allan Delaine Age 70, of Riverside, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born August 27, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Andrew Gibbs, Jr. and Mary Jean (Puckett) Eisenberg. He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew Gibbs, Jr. Allan is survived by his wife, Lillian; mother, Mary Jean (Puckett) Eisenberg; children, Barry (Melissa) Gibbs, Nathan Gibbs, Laura (Douglas) Ivey, Jennifer (Dan) Crossley, Rachel (Kenneth) Austerman; grandchildren, Juniper Gibbs, Natalie Stamper, Amber Smock, Erika Ailes, Ashley Mangas, Haley White, Dustin Austerman, Mikayla Austerman; numerous great grandchildren; siblings, LaDonna (Jim) Richardson, Leeann (David) Diehl, David Gibbs, John Eisenberg; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Allan was a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of Sovereign Grace Church in Ross, OH, for nearly 19 years. Allan was avid fisherman and enjoyed painting and listening to gospel music. He had so many wonderful qualities, but he will mostly be remembered for his love of God, his sense of humor and his deep love for his family. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be at 6 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
