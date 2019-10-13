|
GRAY, Allan Harrod Age 83 of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at . He was born in Zainesville, Ohio on September 17, 1935 the son of Frank & Marian (Hutson) Gray. He was a member of the Commemorative Air Force Arizona Wing. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Cheryl L. (Whitfield) Gray; children Michael (Jess) Gray, Robert (Linda) Gray, Karen (Frank) Frantz, Amber (Gerry) Tipton and Matthew (Sonja) Downs; grandchildren Sara, Gabrielle, Isabella, Michael, Emily (Justin), Olivia, Stephanie (Jonathan) Nicholas, Joshua, Chloe (Cole), Maggie, Zachary, Caleb; and great grandchildren Noah and Mia. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Lewis Gray and a daughter Amy Downs. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the First Simply Church, 595 N. Medway Carlisle Road, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019