|
|
MILLER, Allan D. Age 88, Hamilton, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at . He was born in Franklin County, Indiana on October 2, 1930, the son of Curtis and Helen (Carmichael) Miller. He married Margie A. Baldwin of Hamilton in Brookville, Indiana on August 4, 1950 and she preceded him in death on July 24, 1994. He married Janet Nixon Leab on February 23, 1995 in College Corner, Ohio. Allan was the owner of Miller Insurance Agency in Hamilton. He was a member of Westside Church of Christ. He was an avid photographer and published many books of his pictures. He is survived by his wife, Janet Miller; his children, Sherry D. Day, CA, Charlene S. (William) Hoover, FL,, Gary A. (Laura) Miller, Hamilton, and Randy D. (Cheryl) Miller, CA; his sister, Mary M. (Lewis) Brier, IN and five grandchildren, Jonathan Kepple, Christopher Kepple, Michelle Staley, Ryan Miller and Melissa Miller; nine great grandchildren; two step children, Lynette (Greg) Lafuse, IN and Marvin (Christi) Leab, IL and six step grandchildren, Austin Lafuse, Maxwell Lafuse, Jose Leab, Kirstie Leab, Trenton Tysor and Makena Tysor. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and a grandson, Jaysen Kepple. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Scott Swelbar officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Friday October 4 from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 1, 2019