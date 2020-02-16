|
|
BURDEN, Allen Craig Age 69 of Dayton, departed this life February 10, 2020. Funeral services 9:00 a.m., TUESDAY, February 18, 2020 at CHRIST COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3536 Detroit St., with Pastor Ron Ballard, officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020; the family will receive friends 7:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020