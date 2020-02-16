Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Christ Community Bible Church
3526 Detroit Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Christ Community Bible Church
3526 Detroit Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen BURDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen BURDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen BURDEN Obituary
BURDEN, Allen Craig Age 69 of Dayton, departed this life February 10, 2020. Funeral services 9:00 a.m., TUESDAY, February 18, 2020 at CHRIST COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3536 Detroit St., with Pastor Ron Ballard, officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020; the family will receive friends 7:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -