BURGER, Allen "Junior" Age 88 of Beavercreek passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2018. He is preceded in death by his first wife Janet Burger, second wife Patty Burger, parents Raymond Burger and Nora Swigart, and siblings Katherine, Robert and Earl Burger. He is survived by his sons Mark (Lorie), Michael (Cindy) Burger, and Rick (Kathy) Burger, brother Jess (Louise) Burger, step-children Cindy Smiley, Jon (Wendy) Smiley, and Susan (Martin) Castillo, grandchildren Drew Percival, Mark Burger, Kelli Neff, Lindsay Conklin, Janet Burger, Amy Curley, Carrie Burger, Raelle Bell, Allison Smiley, and Marcus Castillo, and 17 great-grandchildren. Allen loved sports. He graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1949 and was an all-county athlete. He went on to play professional baseball in the Chicago Cubs organization and was drafted into the Army where he was part of the Presidential Honor Guard. Allen coached summer baseball for Beavercreek High School, an assistant baseball coach at WSU, and was an assistant coach for Beavercreek High School Varsity softball. Allen retired from C.E. Schulz plumbing. He was an inductee in the DABC Hall of Fame and a member of the Beavercreek High School Athletic Hall of Fame. One of his greatest joy was coaching his sons and grandchildren. Allen was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 N. Longview St., Beavercreek with Rev. David Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. from 5 pm 7 pm on Monday, March 18. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary