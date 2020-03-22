|
|
FLEURY, Allen E. Age 90, of Huber Heights passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Laurels of Huber Heights. Allen was a retired Computer Programmer with Data Corp, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, served in U.S. Air Force and was an Aerial Photographer during the Korean War, and was a Reservist afterward. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia L. in February 2020. Allen is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Mary Beth & Jim Novosad of AZ; sons & daughters-in-law, Steve & Kathleen Fleury of Centerville, Mike Fleury of AZ, and Mark & Barbara Fleury of AZ; grandchildren, Jessica, Jeffrey, Jimmy & Fei; great grandson, Michael. Funeral Service 10 AM Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. (Social Distancing Must Be Observed). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church in Allen's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020