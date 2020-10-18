1/
ALLEN LEONARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD, Allen Eugene Age 88, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Franklin, OH, on May 20, 1932, the son of Jeptha Thomas and Harriett (Carr) Leonard, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mamie Fletcher and Helen Carpenter, a son-in-law, Mike Shouse and a daughter-in-law, Sue Leonard. Allen is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Virginia Lee (Barnes); five children, Linda (Artie) Stone, Brenda (Chuck) Steed, Tom (Pam) Leonard, Susan (Keith) Beavers, Becky Shouse; nine grandchildren, Krystal, Angel, Brandy, Jess, Stacie, Emily, Matthew, Justin, Shauna; seven great-grandchildren, Blaine, Kendall, Tyler, Kylie, Brooklyn, Waylon and Westin. He was a lifelong resident and graduated from Franklin High School, where he was inducted into the Franklin High School Football Hall of Fame. He was a farmer and had been employed at The Appleton Paper Company for 42 years. One of Allen's favorite times of the year was visiting and enjoying the Warren County Fair. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, OH. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved