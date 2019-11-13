|
ROSS, Dr. Allen Ronald Passed away aged 87 on November 11th in Dayton. Survived by devoted wife of 63 years Helen E. Ross, and by three wonderful sons, David (Deborah), Richard, and Marc, four loving grandchildren, Rachel (Harry) Wolff, Cameron (Scott) Fussey, Gabriel, and Carter Ross, and one great-grandson, Miles Wolff. Allen was born in Cleveland in 1932 to Dr. Milton and Esther Ross. He attended Linsly Military Institute in West Virginia. He received his B.A, and D.D.S. from The Ohio State University and was a Captain in the Dental Corps of the U.S. Army. Allen opened his 35-year dental practice in Trotwood in 1961, and after retirement worked for his middle son Rick in his candy factory in Hebron, KY. In retirement, he took and taught classes at UDLLI. Allen was a member of: Dayton Dental Society, Academy of General Dentistry, Ohio Dental Association, American Dental Association, and Alpha Omega dental fraternity, and a member of Temple Israel in Dayton since 1961. A Buckeye and lifelong fan of Ohio State Football, lover of chess, and patron of the arts, Allen shared all he loved with his family. He traveled well, lived fully, and had the enduring love of his family. Funeral service will be held Friday, 2:00 p.m. at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive. Interment to follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, , or a . Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019