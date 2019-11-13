Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Israel
130 Riverside Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen ROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen ROSS Obituary
ROSS, Dr. Allen Ronald Passed away aged 87 on November 11th in Dayton. Survived by devoted wife of 63 years Helen E. Ross, and by three wonderful sons, David (Deborah), Richard, and Marc, four loving grandchildren, Rachel (Harry) Wolff, Cameron (Scott) Fussey, Gabriel, and Carter Ross, and one great-grandson, Miles Wolff. Allen was born in Cleveland in 1932 to Dr. Milton and Esther Ross. He attended Linsly Military Institute in West Virginia. He received his B.A, and D.D.S. from The Ohio State University and was a Captain in the Dental Corps of the U.S. Army. Allen opened his 35-year dental practice in Trotwood in 1961, and after retirement worked for his middle son Rick in his candy factory in Hebron, KY. In retirement, he took and taught classes at UDLLI. Allen was a member of: Dayton Dental Society, Academy of General Dentistry, Ohio Dental Association, American Dental Association, and Alpha Omega dental fraternity, and a member of Temple Israel in Dayton since 1961. A Buckeye and lifelong fan of Ohio State Football, lover of chess, and patron of the arts, Allen shared all he loved with his family. He traveled well, lived fully, and had the enduring love of his family. Funeral service will be held Friday, 2:00 p.m. at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive. Interment to follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, , or a . Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -