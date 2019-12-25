|
SHAW, Allen D. 70, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1949, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of the late Donald and Edna (Shoemaker) Shaw. Allen is survived by his children, Adrienne Shaw- Eubanks, Michelle Shaw (Brandon Whitt) and Jason (Jennifer) Shaw; grandchildren, Ashley Eubanks, Jadon Shaw, Jacob Shaw and Payton Whitt; great-granddaughter, Raelyn Worley; and sisters, Lois Clark and Linda Shaw. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Gene Clark. Allen spent 30 years farming and retired from Sutphen after 25 years. Following his retirement, he worked for 5 years at Bell Nursery. You could always find him tinkering around in his shop, aggravating his grandkids for fun or spending time with his dog. He will be deeply missed by the many lives he touched and will forever remain in their hearts. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3p.m. with visitation one-hour prior at INGLING WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME- South Charleston. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 25, 2019